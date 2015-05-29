'Quakes set to battle TFC at BMO

Toronto, ON (SportsNetwork.com) - The San Jose Earthquakes will try to extend their unbeaten run in league play to six matches on Saturday when the club traverses the country to face Toronto FC at BMO Field.

The 'Quakes enter the clash riding a nice wave of positive momentum after the club earned a 1-1 draw against Orlando City last week in which star striker Chris Wondolowski netted his 100th career goal in Major League Soccer.

Wondolowski, who began his professional career in 2005, scored just four goals in his first five season, but blossomed late to become a prolific scorer and key cog in the U.S. men's national team.

Wondolowski netted the milestone goal in the 64th minute, making him just the ninth player in league history to reach the century mark in goals scored. He is also the second-fastest player to reach 100 goals, trailing only former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman.

San Jose fell behind in the 64th minute as rookie forward Cyle Larin was clattered in the box by San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham, resulting in a penalty kick.

Kaka stepped up and made no mistake, blasting his spot kick into the top left corner, leaving Bingham with no chance.

San Jose pulled it back level four minutes later when Lions defender Darwin Ceren plowed over San Jose defender Jordan Stewart, forcing Chapman to point to the spot again.

Wondolowski stepped up, facing for teammate Tally Hall in goal, and calmly rolled it into the bottom left corner as Hall went diving in the opposite direction.

"It's an incredible achievement," Quakes coach Dominic Kinnear said of Wondolowski's milestone. "It couldn't happen to a better guy. I wouldn't say it's the end of his story, but it's a great accomplishment for a person who has really overcome a lot. And he's done a lot of it on his own. I'm sure he's had the support of his family and friends -- and a belief in himself -- but the guy takes the practice field every day and wants to do one thing: He wants to play and he wants to score."

Toronto FC, meanwhile, is looking for a second straight win on home soil after a narrow 1-0 result over the Portland Timbers last week.

Toronto was on the front foot from the outset as Sebastian Giovinco got on the end of a quick through ball from Luke Moore and uncorked a wicked, curling, left-footed strike that flew past Portland goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey into the side netting for the Italian's fifth goal of the season.

After making it to the halftime break only down by one goal, Portland upped its tempo in the second half and created many more scoring opportunities.

The best of which came with 10 minutes to play as substitute Max Urruti let a strike go with pace that looked ticketed for the bottom right corner, but Toronto goalkeeper Chris Konopka got down quickly to his left to palm it out of play.

Portland pushed numbers forward, but the TFC defense held out to claim three points.

"Every time he gets the ball, something exciting is potentially going to happen," TFC head coach Greg Vanney said of Giovinco. "For him, it's mixing it up between playing simple and doing the dramatic thing. When he does that, he's going to be unstoppable."