Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Qiydar Davis scores 17 and Louisiana Tech pulls away from Presbyterian 76-48

Associated Press

RUSTON, La. – Qiydar Davis scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Louisiana Tech woke up from a sleepy start to pull away from Presbyterian in the second half, winning 76-48 on Saturday.

Erik McCree added 11 points, while Jacobi Boykins chipped in with 10. The Bulldogs (4-1) went 50 percent (25 of 50) from the floor and 10 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Presbyterian (1-4) was led by Jordan Downing and William Truss, both with 12 points, and Truss had seven boards. The Blue Hose went 3 of 10 on 3-pointers and attempted just three free throws in the game, making one.

Louisiana Tech led by just one, 18-17, with 9:31 left in the first half, but closed on a 22-6 run to open a 17-point lead at the break. The lead grew in the second half as Louisiana Tech was able to get significant minutes for its entire bench.