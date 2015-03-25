QB Sean Mannion lighting it up for Oregon State

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota has done plenty to justify his reputation as an early Heisman Trophy favorite.

However, he's far from the most prolific passer in the Beaver State.

Oregon State's Sean Mannion became the first FBS quarterback to reach 2,000 yards passing this season with another huge effort Saturday night, this time against Colorado.

Mannion threw for 414 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in a 44-17 rout of the Buffaloes. He now has 2,018 yards through five games — a whopping 368 more than Ball State's Keith Wenning — and is also first nationally with 21 TD passes.