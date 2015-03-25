Expand / Collapse search
QB Marcus Mariota ready to take on leadership role at Oregon

By | Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. – Marcus Mariota is planning to take on more than just a few extra pounds this season.

Oregon's softspoken quarterback, who bulked up with 12 pounds of muscle this summer, says he's ready to break out and become a more vocal leader of the Ducks in his sophomore year.

He's already got an impressive skillset. Last season as a redshirt freshman, Mariota set the team's single-season record with 38 touchdowns (32 passing, 5 rushing, 1 receiving), surpassing the previous mark of 36 held by Darron Thomas (2011) and Akili Smith (1998).

The first freshman named to the Pac-12's all-conference first team in 23 years, Mariota passed for 2,677 yards while completing a school-record 68.5 percent of his passes. He had 3,429 yards of total offense, second only to Smith in school history.