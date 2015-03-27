QB, linebacker dismissed from University of Idaho football team

The University of Idaho says two football players have been dismissed for violating team rules and a third has been suspended for violating athletic department policy.

The school announced Sunday that quarterback Dominique Blackman and linebacker Conrad Scheidt have been kicked off the team. The school also says tight end Taylor Elmo has been suspended.

Blackman started seven games this season for the Vandals, passing for 230 yards a game with nine touchdowns. Scheidt started three games, making nine solo tackles and assisting on 14 others.

Athletic director Rob Spear fired coach Robb Akey on Oct. 21, a day after the Vandals lost 70-28 to Louisiana Tech and fell to 1-7. Idaho is coming off an off week, with its next game Saturday at home against San Jose State.