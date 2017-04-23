QB Cookus returns, Lumberjacks close out spring ball

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- The NAU football team held their annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome. With the Running of Seniors and a thunderstick giveaway to kick things off, Lumberjack fans were finally able to watch football this spring.

"Fifteen practices later we made progress," Lumberjacks coach Jerome Souers said. "Our defense is much better than we have been. I really like what's happening with our team fundamentally. On offense we didn't have a lot of our starters in the game today and most of spring but having Case back on the field is huge for us."

It was the first time since September that Lumberjack fans were able to see quarterback Case Cookus in an NAU uniform. He didn't disappoint as he launched the ball downfield a few times, just as fans are used to seeing.

"We're excited for the new guys to come in and give us depth," Cookus said. "We are working on a new offense and after these past few weeks of practices we've been able to pick it up."

An addition to NAU's offense is transfer running back Cory Young. The rusher made his way up the field by pushing through the line and he found the end zone with a 12-yard burst of speed that couldn't be stopped.

"It's been a good spring season," Young said. "Since arriving I've been able to put on a little more weight so that I could break tackles; that's what I really wanted coming in."

The Gold Team had three throwing touchdowns on the day with Cookus tallying two and backup quarterback Hunter Correll adding the other. Cookus' pass to Hunter Burton for 64 yards was the longest of the day.

The defense, aka the Blue Team, was on top of their game today stopping the offense down the field and at the line creating havoc for the offense at times. The defensive line, who has taken on a different look this spring, stepped up with three sacks.

The game was not officially scored, but both sides showed hard work and effort this spring, as they move their focus to fall ball.

The Lumberjacks open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at Arizona. NAU has six home games on its schedule this season beginning with its home opener on Sept. 9 versus Western Illinois.