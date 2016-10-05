Purdue's football field has a massive sinkhole

Purdue hasn't reached the end zone often this season, but that's probably a good thing, because according to the school's groundskeeper, there's a massive sinkhole in it.

Nvr a good start 2 a Monday, main line broke over the wknd w booster pump running. A turf managers worst nightmare. pic.twitter.com/RIKUVqwuOm — Purdue Sports Turf (@PUSportsTurf) October 3, 2016

The groundskeeping crew tweeted out photos of the sinkhole, and yeah.... that's pretty bad.

It's also a wonderful metaphor for Purdue's football program.

The grounds crew will have some time to fix the problem — the cause of which seems to be addressed — Purdue's next home game at Ross–Ade Stadium is Oct. 15 against Iowa.

