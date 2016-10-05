Expand / Collapse search
October 5, 2016

Purdue's football field has a massive sinkhole

By | FoxSports
A general, overall view of the interior of Ross-Ade Stadium as the Purdue logo can be seen painted on the playing field at the 50 yard line during a NCAA Football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, October 10, 2015 in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 41-13. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Purdue hasn't reached the end zone often this season, but that's probably a good thing, because according to the school's groundskeeper, there's a massive sinkhole in it.

The groundskeeping crew tweeted out photos of the sinkhole, and yeah.... that's pretty bad.

It's also a wonderful metaphor for Purdue's football program.

The grounds crew will have some time to fix the problem — the cause of which seems to be addressed — Purdue's next home game at Ross–Ade Stadium is Oct. 15 against Iowa.

