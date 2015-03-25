Pujols leaves Angels to have left foot examined

Angels slugger Albert Pujols has left the team to have his nagging left foot evaluated.

Pujols headed back to Anaheim on Saturday while the team remained in Oakland to play the Athletics.

The 33-year-old Pujols has been hobbled by plantar fasciitis in his left foot for most of the season, but up until now, it had been manageable.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia would only say "we'll see" when asked whether he'll face an extended absence.

Pujols is batting .258 with 17 homers and 64 RBI in 99 games this season.

Pujols still has about $218 million remaining on his 10-year contract with the Angels which runs through 2021.