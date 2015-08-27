Pujols, 3 wild pitches help Angels beat Tigers 8-7

DETROIT (AP) Albert Pujols homered and the Los Angeles Angels scored three times on wild pitches in an 8-7 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Both teams came into the game with four-game losing streaks, dropping the Angels 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the second American League wild-card spot and the Tigers to sixth, 5 1/2 games back.

Jered Weaver (6-9) picked up the win, despite allowing six runs on seven hits in 5 2-3 innings. Weaver struck out one batter and didn't issue a walk.

Huston Street got the final four outs for his 30th save.

Alfredo Simon (11-8) struggled badly, giving up eight runs on nine hits, four walks and three wild pitches. He struck out two.