Puig hits 2-run HR in 1st inning to lead Dodgers to 8-1 win over Royals

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer in the first inning Friday night, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals in a split-squad game for both teams.

Puig got his second home run this spring with a line shot over right-center field wall off a fastball from Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura.

Puig, a Cuban defector who signed a seven-year, $47-million contract last June 29, was 3 for 3 to raise his average to .459 this spring. In the second inning, he singled to right, stole second and scored on Juan Uribe's double. In the fifth, he singled to center and scored on Alfredo Amezaga's single.

Dodgers starter Stephen Fife threw four scoreless innings before giving up a run in the fifth on Alex Gordon's double. Fife also had an RBI double in the fourth.