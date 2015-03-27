PSG takes first place with win over St Etienne

PSG climbed back into first place in 0 defeat of St Etienne on Wednesday after Montpellier fell to Evian earlier in the day.

Montpellier suffered a humiliating 4-2 loss to Evian to leave the door wide open for PSG, and Les Parisiens capitalized in the late kickoff to claim a three-point cushion atop the French top flight.

Mathieu Bodmer scored the lone goal of the game in the 32nd minute.

PSG is unbeaten in its last four league games, winning three and drawing one, to sit in pole position with 40 points on the year. Montpellier trails with 37 points.

The loss snaps a six-game unbeaten streak for St Etienne, which had taken 14 points from a possible 18.

St Etienne could have moved into fifth with a win at the Stade Geoffroy- Guichard on Wednesday, but instead remains in eighth with 30 points.

Evian 4, Montpellier 2

Annecy, France - Montpellier suffered a shock defeat Wednesday to drop out of first place, falling to Evian, 4-2, at Parc des Sports with all six goals coming in the second half.

Cedric Barbosa, Saber Khelifa, Cedric Cambon, and Brice Dja Djedje all scored for Evian while Younes Belhanda and Olivier Giroud provided the goals for Montpellier.

Montpellier has hit a bit of rough patch of late, claiming just a point from its last three matches. Its poor form opened the door for PSG to climb back to the top of the Ligue 1 table, as Montpellier now trails the leaders by three points.

Evian snapped a two-game losing skid with the win to improve to 22 points on the season.

Valenciennes 1, Lyon 0

Valenciennes, France - Valenciennes narrowly came away with a 1-0 win at the Stade Nungesser on Wednesday to put a stop to Lyon's four-game winning streak.

Lyon had appeared to be finding some consistency after an indifferent first couple of months to the Ligue 1 season, but an own goal from Aly Cissokho in the 28th minute gifted Valenciennes the win and brought the visitors crashing down after a good run.

Lyon remains in fourth place with 35 points, five points shy of leaders PSG, while Valenciennes climbs out of the relegation zone, improving to 20 points.

Lille 4, Nice 4

Lille, France - Francois Clerc ensured a dramatic finish at the Stade Lille- Metropole on Wednesday as he notched a goal in second-half stoppage time to help Nice to a 4-4 draw with Lille.

Nice went into halftime with a one-goal lead thanks to a goal from Renato Civelli in the 16th minute and a brace from Franck Dja Djedje. Aurelien Chedjou and Joe Cole provided the first-half strikes for Lille.

Eden Hazard leveled the score in the 77th minute and Florent Balmont appeared to give the home side the win with a goal 11 minutes later, but Clerc struck in stoppage time to hand Lille its second-successive draw.

Lille improves to 36 points to take sole possession of third place in Ligue 1, while Nice is narrowly out of the relegation zone on goal differential.

Ajaccio 2, Sochaux 0

Montbeliard, France - Ligue 1 bottom-feeders Ajaccio secured their second- straight league win on Wednesday, edging Sochaux, 2-0, at the Stade Auguste Bonal.

Benjamin Andre provided the telling goal in the 65th minute before an own goal from Mathieu Peybernes in the 78th minute put the result beyond any doubt.

Ajaccio remains bottom on 15 points, while Sochaux has dropped three straight to fall second-from-bottom in France's top flight.

Rennes 1, Bordeaux 0

Rennes, France - Jires Kembo Ekoko scored the lone goal for Rennes in a 1-0 defeat of Bordeaux at the Stade de la Route de Lorient on Wednesday.

Ekoko provided the game-winner nine minutes after the halftime break to see Rennes jump into fifth place in Ligue 1 with 32 points.

Bordeaux loses its first match in its last five in the league, but remains midtable with 23 points.

Lorient 0, Caen 0

Lorient, France - Lorient was held off the score sheet Wednesday, as it played to a 0-0 with Caen at the Stade du Moustoir.

The tie snaps a three-game losing skid for the home side, as Lorient improves to 24 points to occupy ninth place in Ligue 1.

Caen snapped its four-game losing streak to get to 20 points on the season.

Auxerre 2, Dijon 2

Auxerre, France - Auxerre scored twice inside the final ten minutes Wednesday to salvage a point in a 2-2 draw with Dijon at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps.

Benjamin Corgnet and Brice Jovial had given the visitors the lead going into the break, but the home side left it late as Anthony Le Tallec cut the deficit in half in the 80th minute before Issam Jemaa equalized at the death.

The point helps Auxerre and Dijon remain just above the relegation zone on 19 points apiece.

Toulouse 0, Brest 0

Toulouse, France - Toulouse was held scoreless at the Stadium Municipal de Toulouse on Wednesday as the home side played to its second-straight tie after a 0-0 draw with Brest.

Toulouse drops into a tie with Marseille for sixth place on 31 points apiece while Brest, without a loss in its last four contests, improves to 21 points on the year.