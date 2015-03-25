Prosecutor: Ohio State CB Roby eligible for pretrial diversion program on misdemeanor charge

An Indiana prosecutor says Ohio State star cornerback Bradley Roby has been offered the opportunity to enter a pretrial diversion program that would allow a misdemeanor charge alleging he was involved in an altercation outside a Bloomington bar last month to be dismissed if he isn't arrested in the next year.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bob Miller says Roby has not yet indicated whether he will accept the offer, which Miller said is available to first-time, misdemeanor violators. A telephone message was left Friday for Roby's attorney, Samuel Shapiro.

Roby initially was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, punishable by a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. On Friday the charge was lowered to disorderly conduct, carrying a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.