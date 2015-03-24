Prosecutor: Italian tennis player Daniele Bracciali admits to some fixing in judicial hearing

A judicial prosecutor says Italian tennis player Daniele Bracciali has partially admitted to match-fixing.

Investigator Roberto Di Martino tells The Associated Press that Bracciali "admitted a few things and denied a few things" during a hearing last week with authorities.

Bracciali and occasional doubles partner Potito Starace face corruption accusations after intercepted Internet conversations claiming they sold matches were printed in Italian media three weeks ago.

The conversations are part of data that investigators led by Di Martino in Cremona have been sorting through in a soccer match-fixing inquiry.

Di Martino says the tennis inquiry "has reached a level where it's all over the world."

Di Martino would not confirm or deny reports that former Swedish player Tomas Nydahl is also under investigation for recruiting players to fix matches.