Professional golfers suspended for gambling on PGA Tour events

Two professional golfers have been suspended for gambling on PGA events, the tour announced.

Vince India and Jake Staiano of the Korn Ferry Tour had their suspensions officially begin last month.

India is facing a six-month suspension until March 17 of next year, while Staiano will be suspended until Dec. 10.

The PGA Tour said neither golfer placed wagers on events in which they participated.

India, 34, joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015 and has played in 176 events. He has career earnings of $662,823 on all levels of the Tour. India made half of the cuts in the 22 tournaments he played in, with his best finish being T-21 on two occasions.

Staiano, 26, has played in 17 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career and made $30,910. He was 3-for-8 in cuts made this year and finished T-19 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Previously, a former associate of Phil Mickelson said the golfer told him to place a bet on his United States team to win the 2012 Ryder Cup, which Mickelson denies. The U.S. famously let a huge lead slip away to Europe on Sunday singles, which has now become known as the "Miracle at Medinah."

Friday's announcement is the second suspension in professional sports regarding gambling this week, as Ottawa Senators' Shane Pinto on Thursday was suspended for 41 games by the NHL for activities relating to sports wagering, becoming the first NHL player to be punished for placing bets.

Like the golfers, no evidence was found that Pinto ever bet on games in which he played.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season for gambling, while several members of last year's Detroit Lions team, including receiver Jameson Williams, have been hit with suspensions of varying length. Williams was initially suspended six games but returned after serving four.

The Iowa State football program has also been hit with a slew of penalties amid a probe into the school. No punishments have occurred in the NBA and MLB since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports gambling in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.