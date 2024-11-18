Eric Bischoff hopes pro wrestling companies put more of an emphasis on this aspect of the sport

Pro wrestling is the hottest it’s been in nearly 30 years with WWE taking production levels to the next level, AEW bringing in international and veteran talent, while TNA, Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling have been among the promotions receiving increased attention in North America.

With the rise comes various styles of booking, matchmaking and storytelling. Some companies build up monthslong storylines that culminate in epic finishes, some put together once-in-a-lifetime dream matches and others make matches based on the skill sets that are available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Most of it is wonderful to watch.

Eric Bischoff, the pro wrestling legend who worked for World Championship Wrestling at the height of the industry in the 1990s, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview what he’d like to see more of in the sport.

"I think in order for any form of entertainment, whether its wrestling, movies, hell, books, even infomercials for that matter, the storytelling is everything, and the characters, the character development," Bischoff said. "So, I would like to see more emphasis put on storytelling and perhaps less emphasis put on some of the ‘highly athletic and very fun-to-watch wrestlers inside of the ring.’ When the moves don’t mean anything, and they don’t really create any emotion, that’s like watching gymnastics floor exercise for me."

Of course, Bischoff added, that’s no disrespect to gymnasts and their athleticism, which he greatly appreciates.

JOHN CENA TO COMPETE IN 2025 ROYAL RUMBLE EVENT AS WWE LEGEND EMBARKS ON FAREWELL TOUR

"But when it comes to professional wrestling, what always worked are good guys, bad guys, good girls, bad girls, a story behind it. It allows the audience to identify and live kind of vicariously through the characters," he said. "And I think the more sophisticated the stories become and [disciplined] they become, the greater the product becomes, the interest in the product. We’ve seen that over the years.

"The ‘Monday Night Wars’ was all about great storytelling and great characters, and I’d like to see that level of intensity when it comes to storytelling. It exists across all the different wrestling organizations, not just one. I think WWE is undoubtedly doing a fantastic job when it comes to storytelling and the results prove that.

"I think there’s such a great opportunity for other companies to find their own way. It’s not like copying the WWE, but there’s a million ways to tell 2 million different stories. And I think if a commitment is made to the stories and the characters in them, I think the opportunity for growth in any wrestling company is right there at your fingertips."

Bischoff will have another chance to embark on another storytelling journey with Major League Wrestling’s One Shot pay-per-view on Dec. 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He will have creative control of the show and will donate his paycheck to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.