Principal extends sponsorship of Champions Tour event

Principal Financial Group has renewed a three-year agreement to remain the title sponsor of the Principal Charity Classic, a Champions Tour event.

Principal has sponsored the event since 2007, and since then the tournament has distributed more than $3 million for local children's charities. The renewed agreement extends through 2015.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Principal through their title sponsorship of this tournament and to bring some of the greatest legends in golf to fans in Iowa," said Mike Stevens, president of the Champions Tour. "The Principal has been an incredibly engaged sponsor and a driver of community support in Iowa. We look forward to three more years of an exciting event."

Jay Haas won this year's edition, held during the first weekend of June at Glen Oaks Country Club.