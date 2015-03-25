Princeton's Quinn Epperly scores 4 TDs on 4 touches as Tigers roll at Georgetown, 50-22

Quinn Epperly scored four rushing touchdowns on just four attempts as Princeton survived a furious first quarter — in which the teams combined for 34 points — to defeat Georgetown 50-22 on Saturday.

Epperly, the quarterback, is the first Princeton player in 20 years to score four times in a game. It was also the first time the Tigers (1-1) have scored 50 in 13 years, going back to Oct. 14, 2000.

After falling behind 8-0 Georgetown (1-4) answered with a Nick Campanella TD from the 1, but the conversion pass was intercepted. Campanella scored twice, climbing to fifth in Georgetown career rushing TDs. The Hoyas went ahead 12-8 after Cameron Gamble returned a fumble 14 yards for a TD.

Epperly scored a second 1-yard TD as the Tigers regained the lead. He added his third TD run late in the first half and galloped 59 yards after halftime.