Price, Habs turn aside Stars

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Carey Price turned away 26 shots as the Montreal Canadiens took a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Rene Bourque and Michael Bournival each scored a goal for the Canadiens, who have won three of their last four games. Raphael Diaz assisted on both goals.

"We've been pretty good at defense lately," said Price. "That makes my job a lot easier if they can block shots and keep the rebounds away. It was a grinding game and we kept things simple."

Cody Eakin had the lone goal of the game for the Stars, who had won two of three coming in. Kari Lehtonen gave up both goals on 24 shots in the loss.

"It was a hard-fought game," said Dallas head coach Lindy Ruff. "I thought we did a good job killing off their power plays, we had a couple of late opportunities point blank. They did a great job of being in shot lanes and blocking shots. It's probably a game we could have come out of here with points."

Montreal got on the board in the first period as Diaz's right point shot was deflected out of mid-air by Bournival for his third of the year at the 12:02 mark.

The Canadiens made it a 2-0 game at 12:55 of the second as it was again Diaz blasting a shot from the right point. This one was stopped, but Bourque put home the rebound for his fourth of the season.

Dallas got one back with 2:33 showing on the second period clock as Eakin took an outlet pass through the middle and backed up the defenders before ripping a wrister into the net.

Price turned away nine shots in the third period to help Montreal hang on for the win.

Game Notes

Montreal plays in Minnesota on Friday ... Dallas hosts Colorado on Friday ... Dallas had won the previous two games against Montreal ... Montreal was 0- for-3 on the power play, while Dallas was 0-for-1.