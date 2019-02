The Nashville Predators have signed forward Gabriel Bourque to a 2-year contract worth $1.55 million.

The club reported a breakdown on Friday of $725,000 for 2013-14 and $825,000 in 2014-15.

A 21-year-old winger, Bourque totaled seven goals and 12 assists in 43 games during his rookie campaign. He added three goals and five points in the postseason.