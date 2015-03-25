Predators goalie Pekka Rinne to miss at least 4 weeks needing surgery on his hip

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne will miss at least four weeks after he has arthroscopic surgery on his hip.

The Predators Thursday announced the move but did not say when Rinne will undergo surgery. Rinne had surgery on his left hip May 9 and recovered in time to start the season.

He currently is 4-4-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Rinne was in net Tuesday night for a 2-0 loss at Minnesota.

Nashville has recalled goalie Magnus Hellberg from Milwaukee under emergency conditions to replace Rinne.

A two-time Vezina Trophy finalist from Finland, Rinne is sixth in the NHL with 152 wins since the 2008-09 season and has 30 shutouts since 2008-09, which leads all goalies during that time.

Nashville hosts Winnipeg Thursday night.