Predators' Cullen comes off IR

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - The Nashville Predators activated forwards Matt Cullen and Taylor Beck from injured reserve on Friday.

Cullen has missed Nashville's last six games due to an upper-body injury. Beck has sat out four straight with an illness.

The 38-year-old Cullen has recorded four goals and five assists in 25 games this season, while Beck has notched four goals and four assists over 28 contests.

Forward Miikka Salomaki, who had a goal in his NHL debut during the Predators' 3-2 overtime victory over Dallas on Thursday, was assigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League to make room on the active roster.

Thursday's win improved the Predators to a league-best 27-9-4 on the season, earning head coach Peter Laviolette and his staff the honor of leading one of the teams in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.