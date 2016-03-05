Practice 1 results for Kobalt 400 from Las Vegas

Team Penske had it going on during Friday's lone round of practice for the Kobalt 400 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Penske teammates Brad Keselowski (195.327 miles per hour) and Joey Logano (195.263 mph) topped the speed chart during the 85-minute session, their Fords showing great pace around the 1.5-mile track.

Third fast was the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet of Las Vegas native Kurt Busch, who ran 195.235 mph. Paul Menard and Brian Vickers completed the top five. Vickers in back in the No. 14 SHR Chevy this week, subbing for the injured Tony Stewart.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended the session 15th, seven positions ahead of Danica Patrick

There was one strange moment in practice: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran over a hood pin, which punctured a tire on his No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

Qualifying takes place at 4:45 p.m. PT, which is 7:45 p.m. RT. Live television coverage of qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m. PT on FS1.

For the second weekend in a row, just 39 cars are entered in the race, which means every car that makes a qualifying attempt will make the race.

Check out the full results from Friday's Practice 1 here: