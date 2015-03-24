Powell scores 25 to lead 6 Bruins in double figures in UCLA's 113-78 win over Montana State

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Norman Powell led six players in double figures with 25 points and UCLA routed Montana State 133-78 Friday night, giving Bruins coach Steve Alford a victory in season openers for each of the last 17 years.

Freshman Kevon Looney added 20 points, Bryce Alford had 18, Isaac Hamilton 15 in his first college game after sitting out last season, freshman Thomas Welsh 14 and Tony Parker 11. They helped the Bruins top 100 points in an opener for the first time since Nov. 27, 1993, when they scored 115 against Loyola Marymount.

Danny Robison and Michael Dison added 14 points each for the Bobcats, who were picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Big Sky. Marcus Colbert added 12 and Blake Brumwell 10 in the debut of coach Brian Fish.