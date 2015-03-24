Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 17, 2015

Powell scores 25 to lead 6 Bruins in double figures in UCLA's 113-78 win over Montana State

By | Associated Press
    UCLA center Thomas Welsh, right, blocks the shot of Montana State forward Danny Robison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

    UCLA guard Norman Powell, center, celebrates after scoring as Montana State guard Stephan Holm, right, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 14, 2014, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Norman Powell led six players in double figures with 25 points and UCLA routed Montana State 133-78 Friday night, giving Bruins coach Steve Alford a victory in season openers for each of the last 17 years.

Freshman Kevon Looney added 20 points, Bryce Alford had 18, Isaac Hamilton 15 in his first college game after sitting out last season, freshman Thomas Welsh 14 and Tony Parker 11. They helped the Bruins top 100 points in an opener for the first time since Nov. 27, 1993, when they scored 115 against Loyola Marymount.

Danny Robison and Michael Dison added 14 points each for the Bobcats, who were picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Big Sky. Marcus Colbert added 12 and Blake Brumwell 10 in the debut of coach Brian Fish.