Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Possum disrupts TCU-Texas Tech game, goes viral after being dragged off the field

Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec pet the critter after it was taken off the field

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

College football games are no stranger to on-field disruptions, but Thursday night’s TCU-Texas Tech game was interrupted when a wild possum ran across the field. 

Between the first and second quarter of the game, the critter was seen running across the field near the 10-yard line as fans in the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, cheered the animal on. 

A wild possum is dragged from the field at Texas Tech

An opossum is removed from the field during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 2, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas.  (Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Eventually, someone who appeared to be from animal control, was able to capture the possum using a snare pole. 

FOX SPORTS’ TIM BRANDO WEIGHS IN AFTER FIRST COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS

But videos of the creature being dragged off the field near the sideline have gone viral on social media. 

Possum removed from CF game

An opossum is removed from the field during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 2, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.  (Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to USA Today photojournalist Annie Rice, the unwelcomed possum did leave the stadium but not before being greeted by Tech president Lawrence Schovanec. 

Texas Tech president pets a wild possum

A possum ran onto the field of Jones AT&T Stadium and was captured by animal control during Texas Tech's football game against TCU, Thursday, Novmber 12, 2023. TTU president Lawrence Schovanec is seen petting the animal before it was taken from the stadium. (IMAGN)

Texas Tech beat TCU 35-28 behind Behren Morton’s 282 yards and two touchdowns and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson's game-clinching interception. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, two things we did, we didn’t turn the ball over, and we caused turnovers. You know, if you do those two things, you got a great opportunity," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "It puts us in great situations."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.