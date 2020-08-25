Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Portland's Lillard injures knee in Game 4 against Lakers

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Damian Lillard left Game 4 of the Portland Trail Blazers' playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee injury.

Lillard, who was the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Florida, had 11 points before leaving the game in the third quarter Monday night. He left the floor for a time after his knee appeared to buckle, then returned briefly before leaving again.

No further details about the injury were immediately available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lillard, a five-time All-Star for the Trail Blazers, averaged 30 points and eight rebounds in the regular season.

Trending in Sports