Portland Thorns' Bella Bixby reminds followers NWSL pulled off season first amid coronavirus: 'This is getting really old'

Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby made it known to her followers that the National Women’s Soccer League should get credit for pulling off an abbreviated season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NWSL held its season in a bubble in Utah and was able to play without anyone testing positive for the coronavirus. The only hiccup the league truly faced was when several players from the Orlando Pride tested positive for the virus before players started to depart for Utah. The team ultimately made the decision to stay home and not participate in the Utah tournament.

Bixby was responding to a comment made by Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil, who said the league was the first to pull off the season without any issues.

“We're grateful. It starts at the top with our medical team who installed a great protocol... We're now the first league to pull this off from start to finish without any COVID threats,” Rabil said Sunday.

Bixby appeared to be unhappy with the NWSL getting brushed aside.

“This is getting really old. @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL PULLED IT OFF FIRST @NWSL,” she wrote.

Rabil did admit he should have given credit to the NWSL for being the first team sport back in the fold: “should’ve disclosed that we shared the same site as the @NWSL — who finished their tournament before us. hat tip to the leaders in sport.”

The Houston Dash came away with the NWSL’s Challenge Cup victory. The tournament ran from June 27 to July 26. The Thorns were a semifinalist.