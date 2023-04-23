Polish soccer star Patryk Klimala denies performing Nazi salute after scoring goal in Israeli match

Israeli soccer star Patryk Klimala has denied he performed the Nazi salute after scoring a goal for his Hapoel Be’er Sheva club on Saturday.

Playing against Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League, Klimala potted one in the 54th minute to make it a 2-0 lead for his club.

But, during his goal celebration, Klimala looked up at the crowd, placed his right arm over his chest and then stuck it out straight and upward to the fans.

At first glance, it looked like the Nazi salute, which is frowned upon for obvious reasons.

Klimala took to social media to clear that up.

"My gesture during the goal celebration was completely misunderstood by some spectators. As a Pole, who respects the history of both countries, I would never even think about performing the Nazi salute," he wrote in English as well as Hebrew and Polish. "While living in Poland, I visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and I fully realise the importance of history and Jewish heritage.

"After my goal, I just wanted to greet our fans. There was surely nothing else beyond it. I'm sorry if anyone took it the wrong way.

"Lastly, this is a great opportunity to thank our great fans again for all of the support and I'm happy we got another important win. Have a nice week."

The 24-year-old used to play for the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer. He spent the past two seasons with the club, scoring 13 goals and nine assists in 59 matches altogether.

He’s since moved on to Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he has three goals in 10 matches.

Klimala has also played with the Poland U-21 team, where he’s had four goals in nine matches from 2019 to 2021.