Kansas City Chiefs

Police recover watch belonging to Travis Kelce in Rhode Island following break-in of his mansion: report

The homes of Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were burglarized last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A watch belonging to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was reportedly found over 1,000 miles away from his Kansas mansion that was broken into last month.

The homes of Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes were burglarized last month shortly before one of their games — Kelce's house is in Leawood, Kansas, while Mahomes' residence is in nearby Belton, Missouri.

The watch was recovered in Providence, Rhode Island, where Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, also owns a home.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 20.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 20. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

NFL players were cautioned by the league to be on high alert after the homes were broken into last month in a wave of burglaries reportedly tied to international organized crime. It was eventually revealed that $20,000 in cash was taken from Kelce's home.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and the NFL Players Association, warning that professional athletes in different sports have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups."

Law enforcement officials say the suspects conduct extensive surveillance on their targets’ homes and have even posed as groundskeepers or joggers. Some have even attempted home deliveries. 

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, wait to lead their team onto the field before the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The memo urged players to take special precautions, including installing home security systems. They were also encouraged not to post live updates of their comings and goings on social media or showcase their expensive items online. 

"Obviously, it’s frustrating, disappointing. I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing, but, obviously, it’s something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody, but obviously yourself," Mahomes said last week.

Travis Kelce vs Saints

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff of the game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills after winning their first nine games.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

