Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports

Poker legend Daniel Negreanu unleashes on Democrats for choosing Harris, weaponizing race and gender

Negreanu previously spoke out against Republicans

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Democrats face a 'stunning loss' in the 2024 election Video

Democrats face a 'stunning loss' in the 2024 election

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie has the latest on President-elect Trump's historic political comeback on 'Special Report.'

World Series of Poker champion Daniel Negreanu wrote a scathing condemnation of the Democratic Party in an X post Wednesday after President-elect Trump's election victory. 

Negreanu, a Canadian and vegan, bashed the party through a series of points. 

"You conspired to block Bernie (Sanders in past primaries). You discarded and defamed Tulsi Gabbard,"  Negreanu wrote." You didn’t invite Elon Musk to a summit on electric vehicles? You blocked Robbert Kennedy Jr. and others from having any path to make their cause in a primary. You embraced wokeism and identity politics, demonizing the evil, white cisgender male population, extra scorn for those who have attained financial wealth."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives as supporters wait to hear Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, concede the election at Howard University Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Negreanu continued his critique of the party by slamming its use of identity politics while labeling opponents like Trump and his supporters as racist and misogynistic. 

WORLD SERIES OF POKER OFFICIALS BELIEVE GAME'S HEALTH 'TREMENDOUSLY STRONG' DESPITE LARGE SPORTING LANDSCAPE

Barack Obama in Philadelphia

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, Oct. 28, in Philadelphia. (AP/Matt Rourke)

"You further insult them by telling them that they didn’t vote for Kamala because they are racist and misogynist," he wrote. "You then anointed the most unpopular VP of all time and tried to gaslight us into thinking she is the next coming because Meg Stallion shook her a-- on stage to get the vote out because…. ‘Joy.’ 

"What exactly did you expect would happen? These are your sins. Will you learn from them? Or continue to repeat them? America has spoken, and they are not buying what the DNC is selling. Wake up call."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu plays poker at the Foxwoods Resort Casino during the 2004 World Poker Finals in Ledyard, Conn., Nov. 14, 2004. (Gail Oskin/Getty Images)

Negreanu has previously spoken about politics via his independent political blog, where he has advocated for concepts like voting for a third party and not swearing allegiance to one partisan side. 

He previously wrote an article in which he praised Obama while criticizing the choice by John McCain to select Sarah Palin as a running mate in the 2008 election. 

Negreanu is now just one of few figures in sports to speak out against Harris and the Democrats after Trump claimed victories in the majority of key swing states and the popular vote. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.