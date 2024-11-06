Poker legend Daniel Negreanu unleashes on Democrats for choosing Harris, weaponizing race and gender

World Series of Poker champion Daniel Negreanu wrote a scathing condemnation of the Democratic Party in an X post Wednesday after President-elect Trump's election victory.

Negreanu, a Canadian and vegan, bashed the party through a series of points.

"You conspired to block Bernie (Sanders in past primaries). You discarded and defamed Tulsi Gabbard," Negreanu wrote." You didn’t invite Elon Musk to a summit on electric vehicles? You blocked Robbert Kennedy Jr. and others from having any path to make their cause in a primary. You embraced wokeism and identity politics, demonizing the evil, white cisgender male population, extra scorn for those who have attained financial wealth."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Negreanu continued his critique of the party by slamming its use of identity politics while labeling opponents like Trump and his supporters as racist and misogynistic.

WORLD SERIES OF POKER OFFICIALS BELIEVE GAME'S HEALTH 'TREMENDOUSLY STRONG' DESPITE LARGE SPORTING LANDSCAPE

"You further insult them by telling them that they didn’t vote for Kamala because they are racist and misogynist," he wrote. "You then anointed the most unpopular VP of all time and tried to gaslight us into thinking she is the next coming because Meg Stallion shook her a-- on stage to get the vote out because…. ‘Joy.’

"What exactly did you expect would happen? These are your sins. Will you learn from them? Or continue to repeat them? America has spoken, and they are not buying what the DNC is selling. Wake up call."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Negreanu has previously spoken about politics via his independent political blog, where he has advocated for concepts like voting for a third party and not swearing allegiance to one partisan side.

He previously wrote an article in which he praised Obama while criticizing the choice by John McCain to select Sarah Palin as a running mate in the 2008 election.

Negreanu is now just one of few figures in sports to speak out against Harris and the Democrats after Trump claimed victories in the majority of key swing states and the popular vote.