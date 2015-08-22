Pocono CEO Igdalksy says IndyCar '50-50' to return in 2016 in wake of soft ticket sales

Pocono Raceway CEO Brandon Igdalsky says it's "50-50" that IndyCar will return to the track in 2016.

IndyCar returned to Pocono in 2013 after a 24-year absence for the first race of a three-year contract. With the deal over, Igdalsky hopes to know within two weeks if the financial numbers justify another season.

IndyCar ticket sales at Pocono have been soft the last two years. Igdalsky says sales for Sunday's race are not where they were in 2013. While the track does not disclose attendance figures, about 30,000 to 35,000 fans were estimated at the 2013 race.

The race date was moved this season to August after two years around the July 4 weekend.

Pocono Raceway has had two NASCAR weekends on the schedule for decades.