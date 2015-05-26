Plouffe, Twins rout White Sox

Minneapolis, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - Trevor Plouffe hit a grand slam and drove in five as the Minnesota Twins clobbered the Chicago White Sox, 13-3, to finish off a four-game sweep.

"He's kind of one of those guys who tries to drive the ball gap to gap and when he's getting mistakes he's taking advantage," Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said of Plouffe.

Kennys Vargas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored while Danny Santana drove in two runs for the Twins, who have won five of their last six.

Mike Pelfrey had command trouble and was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after hitting three batters in the frame, including two with the bases loaded. Ryan Pressly (1-0) got the win for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the White Sox, who have lost their last five. John Danks (1-3) was touched for seven runs -- three earned -- on eight hits while striking out three in just 2 1/3 innings.

"I don't think there was anything we were good at today. We have to check ourselves and get back after it," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

The game stayed scoreless until the Twins went up big in the third inning. Two singles and an error to start off the frame loaded the bases for Plouffe, who smacked a grand slam to left. Santana hit a two-run single, and Brian Dozier added an RBI base hit later in the frame for a 7-0 lead.

Chicago got a pair of runs back in the fourth as Geovany Soto and Micah Johnson were both hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home two.

Minnesota plated four more runs in the fourth for an 11-2 advantage. Plouffe punched an RBI single to center after Joe Mauer doubled to leadoff. Oswaldo Arcia later singled home Plouffe, while Chris Herrmann chased one home with an infield hit. A bad throw from Soto allowed Jordan Schafer to cross the plate with two outs and Dozier at the plate.

Vargas led off the sixth with his second home run of the season, and Torii Hunter later beat out an infield single for a 13-2 advantage.

Garcia's RBI single in the eighth accounted for the final score.

Game Notes

The Twins last four game sweep was against the White Sox from June 19-22 of last year ... Chicago hosts Detroit for three games starting on Tuesday ... Minnesota hosts Oakland for four games beginning Monday ... Chicago went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight.