Pliskova beats Hradecka for Prague Open title

Prague, Czech Republic (SportsNetwork.com) - Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova withstood a barrage of aces from qualifier Lucie Hradecka and rallied from a set down to win the Prague Open title on Saturday.

The 14th-ranked Pliskova captured her fourth WTA title with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory in the all-Czech final. She converted her fifth match point with a forehand winner after wasting three match points in the previous game.

Pliskova appeared in her third final of the year. She was the runner-up in Sydney and Dubai.

Hradecka, who fired 17 aces, is winless in seven career finals.