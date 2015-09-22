Playoff road map for 0-2 Chicago Bears: Hope for the best

Of the seven new head coaches entering this season, Chicago's John Fox is the only one who hasn't won a game yet. Here are two elements critical to getting the Bears into the win column.

*Improved health on offense: The hits keep coming for the Bears with quarterback Jay Cutler (hamstring) the latest player expected to miss games. Jimmy Clausen, who has a 1-10 career record as a starter, will be taking Cutler's place.

*Defensive betterment: The Bears have surrendered the most points (79), touchdown passes (seven) and highest rating by opposing quarterbacks (128.0). The hope is the bleeding stops as Chicago defenders become more comfortable in a new 3-4 system.