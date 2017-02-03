Playoff push: Barkov, Huberdeau back in Panthers' lineup

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov have been cleared to return to the Florida Panthers lineup, and both are expected to play Friday against Anaheim.

Huberdeau has not played yet this season because of a preseason Achilles injury. Barkov has missed more than a month with a back injury.

The moves are timely for the Panthers, who entered Friday four points out of both the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and third place in the Atlantic Division. The top two wild-card teams and the top three in divisions make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Barkov and Huberdeau were linemates of Jaromir Jagr last season, when Florida won the Atlantic.

Barkov has nine goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season for Florida. Huberdeau had 59 points last season.