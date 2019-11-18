Pittsburgh Steelers' Mason Rudolph to be fined, avoid suspension in brawl: reports

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is reportedly expected to be fined but avoid suspension for his role in a brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Thursday.

Rudolph was taken down by Garrett after a short pass and was seen grabbing at the lineman’s helmet. Their brawl continued into the end zone and Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it.

According to ESPN, Rudolph will be fined and, as per the league collective bargaining agreement, the penalty for a first-time fighting violation comes up to $35,096. The NFL Network reported Friday that Rudolph will not be suspended for his role in the fight.

The NFL has yet to announce officially whether Rudolph will be fined.

Rudolph’s representatives suggested Friday that the quarterback could pursue legal action against Garrett. However, the NFL Network reported that Rudolph wouldn’t file charges in the case and considered the situation to be an NFL issue.

“I thought it was cowardly and bush league,” Rudolph said after the game Thursday. “There is plenty of tape out there to watch. I haven’t seen it yet. I don’t know what the rules are. I know it was bush league and a total coward move on his part. It’s OK, I’ll take it. I’m not going to back down from any bully out there. We will see what happens.”

The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely for the attack. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received a three-game suspension and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game.

Each suspended player is expected to appeal.