Pittsburgh Steelers 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ben Roethlisberger era is over and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on to new quarterbacks.

Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett will either be the starter when their season opens on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Whoever takes the snaps will have a strong young corps to throw to in Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and rookie George Pickens, not to mention Najee Harris taking the carries in his second season in the league.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will anchor the secondary while the newly signed Myles Jack will team up with Alex Highsmith to power the defense.

Pittsburgh will certainly be an interesting team to watch in 2022.

Read below for the Steelers' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, September 22, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 4: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins, October 23, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 8: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints, November 13, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals, November 20, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts, November 28, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Carolina Panthers, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, December 24, 2022

TV: NFL Network

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD