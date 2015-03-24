Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby diagnosed with the mumps

Add Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby to the growing list of NHL players dealing with the mumps.

The Penguins announced the diagnosis Sunday after holding the two-time MVP out of games Friday and Saturday as a precaution when swelling developed on the right side of Crosby's face.

Crosby underwent further testing Saturday. The team says Crosby should be through the infectious stage by Monday but will not play Monday night when Pittsburgh hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Crosby received a booster shot against the virus before traveling to Russia for the Winter Olympics in February.

The NHL is dealing with a widespread outbreak of the virus, with players from Anaheim, Minnesota, the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils among those affected.