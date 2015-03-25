Pistorius, Steenkamp families in contact, possibly over out-of-court civil settlement

A lawyer for the family of Oscar Pistorius' slain girlfriend says representatives of the two families are in contact, possibly over an out-of-court settlement that would compensate Reeva Steenkamp's parents for her shooting death.

Dup de Bruyn, the lawyer for the Steenkamp family, said on Tuesday that "the two sides are talking" but declined to comment further because of the delicate situation.

Steenkamp reportedly gave financial help to her parents, Barry and June. She was killed by Pistorius on Feb. 14, with prosecutors indicting the double-amputee Olympian on a charge of premeditated murder Monday.

South Africa's Times newspaper reported Tuesday that lawyers for Pistorius were "desperately trying" to negotiate a settlement with Steenkamp's parents before the athlete's criminal trial in March. The Times said the Steenkamps are seeking around $300,000.