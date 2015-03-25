Pistons' deal with Bucks is done, acquiring Brandon Jennings for Brandon Knight, 2 prospects

The Detroit Pistons' deal with the Milwaukee Bucks is done.

The Pistons announced Wednesday they have acquired point guard Brandon Jennings in exchange for guard Brandon Knight, forward Khris Middleton and center Viacheslav Kravtsov.

Pistons president of basketball operations Joe Dumars says the team believes Jennings' talent and skills complement its core group of players. Detroit signed free agents Josh Smith, Chauncey Billups and Luigi Datome this offseason after drafting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the No. 8 overall pick.

The 23-year-old Jennings averaged 17.5 points and a career-high 6.5 assists last season, ranking among the league's top 20 in both categories. The restricted free agent has agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract with the Pistons.