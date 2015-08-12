Pirates remove Starling Marte after 2 at-bats

ST. LOUIS (AP) Starling Marte of the Pittsburgh Pirates was removed after two at-bats because of left hand discomfort.

Marte fouled a ball off his hand in the first inning.

Sean Rodriguez replaced Marte in the second spot of the lineup and in left field for the bottom of the third Wednesday night against the Cardinals.

Marte fouled out in the first and popped out to second to end the third.

He was batting .285 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs, second-most on the team.