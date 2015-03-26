Pirates open homestand with win over Cardinals

Ryan Doumit went 4-for-4 with a three-run 2, in the first of a three- game set at PNC Park.

Xavier Paul also homered and Neil Walker added an RBI double for Pittsburgh, which opened a 10-game homestand against NL Central opponents. The Pirates, who snapped a three-game skid overall, went 0-7 on their last stay at PNC Park.

James McDonald (8-6) gave up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Matt Holliday had two doubles, while Rafael Furcal and David Freese each drove in a run for St. Louis, which lost for the second time in five games.

Jake Westbrook (9-7) was pegged with the loss after surrendering five runs -- four earned -- on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.