Pirates designate P Sanchez for assignment

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated left- handed pitcher Jonathan Sanchez for assignment on Tuesday.

Sanchez went 0-3 with an 11.85 ERA over five games -- four starts -- for the Pirates this season.

Sanchez received a six-game suspension on Saturday after hitting Allen Craig with a pitch in the first inning of Friday's game with the St. Louis Cardinals.

To fill the roster spot, Pittsburgh recalled right-handed reliever Bryan Morris from Triple-A Indianapolis. Over five games, Morris has recorded five saves with Indianapolis.

Morris tossed three shutout innings for the Pirates earlier this season.