Pirates' Aroldis Chapman suspended 2 games after heated argument with umpire leads to ejection

MLB announced veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman has been suspended two games after his heated argument with a home plate umpire who ejected him.

"Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Aroldis Chapman has received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate actions in the bottom of the eighth inning of Monday night’s game against the New York Mets at Citi Field," Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president for on-field operations, said in a statement.

"Unless appealed, the suspension of Chapman is scheduled to begin on Friday, when the Pirates are to host the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. If Chapman elects to file an appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until that process is complete."

Chapman’s Pittsburgh Pirates were playing the New York Mets when he was pitching in the bottom of the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mets outfielder Harrison Bader hit a double that gave the Mets a lead, and it stood as the game-winning hit.

Chapman clearly didn’t like how home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso was calling balls and strikes, and he said something to Moscoso when he went to get a baseball from his catcher.

Moscoso waited a few seconds before tossing Chapman from the game, and that’s when things got more heated.

Chapman got in Moscoso’s face, and the two went back and forth before the southpaw eventually retreated to the dugout to accept his fate.

It’s unclear whether Chapman plans to appeal his suspension.

Chapman, 36, is in his first season with the Pirates, who signed him to a one-year pact worth $10.5 million in free agency. The man whose fastball can reach triple digits on the radar gun is playing for his fourth team in three seasons.

Last season, Chapman ended up with the Texas Rangers after playing earlier in the season with the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers won the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving Chapman his second World Series ring.

Chapman has a 4.76 ERA in nine appearances for the Pirates this season.

