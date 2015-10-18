Expand / Collapse search
PHOTO: See Barry Sanders' Hall of Fame ring from the Lions

PONTIAC, : The Detroit Lions' Barry Sanders (L) brushes off Chicago Bears safety Marty Carter (R) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter, 27 November, at the Silverdome in Pontiac, MI. On the play, Sanders passed the 100-yard mark in a game for the 11th straight time tieing the NFL record held by Marcus Allen. The Lions beat the Bears 55-20. AFP PHOTO Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will honor three of their representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former running back Barry Sanders, during halftime of their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Here's a photo of the ring the Sanders will receive from the Lions during the ceremony, courtesy of a Tweet from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions offered Sanders a peek at the ring before the game and posted a video clip of his initial reaction on their official Twitter account.

Sanders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. The two former Lions to be honored with him on Sunday, linebacker Joe Schmidt and cornerback Lem Barney, are Class of 1973 and 1992 members, respectively.

