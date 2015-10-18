PHOTO: See Barry Sanders' Hall of Fame ring from the Lions

Former Lions running back Barry Sanders is one of three who will be honored at halftime. Matt Campbell Getty Images

The Detroit Lions will honor three of their representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former running back Barry Sanders, during halftime of their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Here's a photo of the ring the Sanders will receive from the Lions during the ceremony, courtesy of a Tweet from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

The Lions offered Sanders a peek at the ring before the game and posted a video clip of his initial reaction on their official Twitter account.

Sanders was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004. The two former Lions to be honored with him on Sunday, linebacker Joe Schmidt and cornerback Lem Barney, are Class of 1973 and 1992 members, respectively.

