Phils hope to stay in the win column against Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies got back on track and look to keep it going Friday in the continuation of a four-game series versus the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

After getting outscored, 20-2, in a two-game series at Cleveland, the Phillies bounced back with Thursday's 7-2 win over the Marlins. Ryan Howard and Domonic Brown both homered and Kyle Kendrick improved to 3-1 by holding Miami to two runs in seven innings. He struck out five and walked two.

"I struggled the first couple innings, but as the game went on I felt better," Kendrick said. "My secondary pitches were a lot better later in the game. I battled tonight and got a nice win."

Mike Adams and Jonathan Papelbon each tossed a scoreless inning of relief to preserve Kendrick's win.

Phillies center fielder Ben Revere was not in the lineup because of an injured right ring finger suffered in Wednesday's loss to the Indians. Revere was acquired in a deal with Minnesota this offseason and is day-to-day.

"If I take a day to get the swelling out, it should be good," Revere said. "We had X-rays. Everything was good."

Philadelphia has won four of six games and had scored seven runs in the previous three games before posting that many versus the Marlins in the series opener. The Phillies will try to make it two in a row when youngster Jonathan Pettibone makes his third career starts Friday.

Taking over for injured starter John Lannan, Pettibone did not record a decision in his major league debut on April 22 versus Pittsburgh, then tasted victory Saturday in a 9-4 win against the New York Mets. The right-hander gave up three runs in five innings and benefited from the run support.

Pettibone hopes the support carries over into his first start against Miami.

The Marlins have dropped two in a row since winning three straight and opened a 10-game road trip in poor fashion on Thursday.

Alex Sanabia was dealt the loss even though he allowed four runs, two of which were earned, in five innings. Sanabia allowed homers to Howard and Brown, who ended 3-for-4. Marlins relief pitcher Tom Koehler was tagged for three runs in the final two innings.

Justin Ruggiano went deep and Donovan Solano added two hits in defeat.

"We had some opportunities, but we weren't able to punch the runs across. We have to capitalize on our opportunities when we have them," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

In milestone news, Marlins veteran outfielder and former Phillie Juan Pierre stole his 600th career base, becoming the 14th player in baseball history to have that many.

"It feels good. When you start to mention the names, honestly, I don't feel like I deserve being mentioned with those guys," Pierre said. "I'm not big on stuff like that, but when it happens, it takes a moment to realize that you have been playing a little while, and you've accomplished that feat."

The Marlins are still dealing with the loss of slugging outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who just landed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

Ricky Nolasco gets the nod for Miami Friday and he is 2-2 in six starts to go along with a 3.82 earned run average. He has won back-to-back trips to the hill after starting the season 0-2 in four starts and threw seven decent innings in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs, allowing three runs and four hits.

Nolasco, a right-hander, tossed six innings of one-run ball for a no-decision in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on April 12 and is 8-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) against them.

Miami lost two of three at home to Philadelphia from April 12-14 and has dropped 10 of the past 13 meetings between the NL East foes.