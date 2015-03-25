Phillips powers Reds past Cubs

Brandon Phillips clubbed a grand slam and drove in all six runs as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Chicago Cubs, 6-2, in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (4-4) pitched eight solid innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.

"That's just a tribute to why we work out in the offseason and why we work out between starts and do our running and lifting," said Bailey. "When the time comes and we need to go back out there after 100 pitches for one more inning, there's plenty of juice."

Chicago starter Scott Feldman (5-5) gave up five runs on seven hits over six frames as the Cubs lost for the sixth time in eight games. Starlin Castro drove in one run and Luis Valbuena scored on a throwing error by Phillips.

"He (Feldman) ended up pitching a good game," said Cubs manager Dale Sveum. "Wasn't a whole lot of hard contact besides Phillips' jam shot to right and obviously hit the grand slam nice, but other than that, he pitched pretty good."

In the top of the first, Cincinnati's Zack Cozart reached first on a fielder's choice and later scored on a single by Phillips.

Bailey hit an infield single to begin the third. Following a pop out by Shin- Soo Choo, Cozart and Votto connected on back-to-back singles to load the bases. Phillips then smashed a 1-1 pitch into the stands in left to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.

The Cubs got on the board in the sixth. Valbuena smacked a leadoff double to right and Nate Schierholtz knocked a blooper to Phillips three batters later. The second baseman fielded the ball, but his throw to first was off the mark to allow Valbuena to reach home.

Cincinnati added one run in the eighth. Cozart singled and Votto drew a walk, with Cozart advancing to third on a wild pitch by Blake Parker and scoring on a grounder by Phillips.

Alfredo Simon pitched the ninth for the Reds and allowed an infield single to Alfonso Soriano to start the frame. Soriano reached second on fielder's indifference and after Dioner Navarro walked, Castro ripped a double to left to plate him.

However, that would be it for the Cubs offense. Navarro was thrown out at the plate after Darwin Barney grounded towards third and Ryan Sweeney lined out to first to end the game.

Game Notes

Phillips' last six-RBI performance was on May 5, 2009 against the Marlins. He now has 52 RBI this season, tied for third in the majors ... Bailey threw 120 pitches ... The Cubs are 2-for-27 with runners in scoring position over their last four games.