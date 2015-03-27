Phillies place P Herndon on DL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed pitcher David Herndon on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation Tuesday.

Herndon has appeared in five games for the Phillies this season, pitching to an 0-1 record with a 4.70 earned run average in 7 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Philadelphia selected the contract of pitcher Brian Sanches from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the roster spot.

Sanches had a 4-1 record with a 3.94 ERA in 39 games with two starts for the Marlins last season.