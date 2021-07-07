Phillies' Bryce Harper suggests he would've skipped All-Star Game if invited

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper failed to make the National League All-Star team this year.

Over his last 10 games, Harper is batting .3324 with a .757 slugging percentage and a 1.138 OPS. He has hit five home runs and recorded 10 RBI in that span. He was also 5-for-6 against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harper was asked after the Phillies’ 15-10 victory over the Cubs whether it bothered him he wasn’t going to the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver this year. He responded with an eye-opening answer.

"Nah, I mean, of course, you always want to be an All-Star and when you're not there it's sucks. But for me, I probably wouldn't have gone anyways," Harper said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I wanted to enjoy my family. I've been dealing with my back, I've been dealing with the shoulder, the wrist, things like that. So I probably would have took a break from it and just tried to enjoy my family and took some downtime."

OZZIE GUILLEN TEARS UP WHILE TALKING ABOUT HIS AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP

When asked whether he would’ve declined an invite, Harper responded: "This year, yeah."

Harper hasn’t exactly been the player the Phillies would have liked him to be since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia before the 2019 season.

He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 63 games this season, Harper has 15 home runs, a .282 batting average and a .914 OPS.