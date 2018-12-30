Philadelphia Eagles reach NFL playoffs after Vikings fall to Bears

For the second year in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles ruined the Minnesota Vikings' season.

Eleven months after Nick Foles shredded Minnesota's defense in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles made the playoffs at the Vikings expense after Foles led Philadelphia to a 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins Sunday while Minnesota fell 24-10 at home to the Chicago Bears.

The results ensured that the Eagles would grab the last spot in the NFC's postseason tournament while sparing them the embarrassment of becoming the first defending NFL champion since the 2016 Denver Broncos to not make the playoffs in the subsequent season.

Philadelphia will travel to Chicago to play the Bears in the wild card round next weekend, while the NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys will host the Seattle Seahawks.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a 48-32 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The New Orleans Saints, who wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs last week, rested several offensive starters in their season finale, a 33-14 home loss to the already-eliminated Carolina Panthers.

In the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens wrapped up the AFC North with a 26-24 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker C.J. Mosley secured the victory with a tip-drill interception of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with 1:02 to play. The result eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers from playoff contention despite their 16-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those results mean that the Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend, while the AFC South Champion Houston Texans will play the winner of Sunday night's de facto play-in game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the top seed in the AFC playoffs with an emphatic 35-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders, in which Patrick Mahomes made his final case for NFL Most Valuable Player by throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

In Foxboro, Mass., the New England Patriots ensured themselves of a first-round bye for the ninth straight year by pounding the New York Jets, 38-3. Tom Brady completed an up-and-down regular season by completing 24 of 33 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns.