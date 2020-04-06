Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL Draft
Published

Philadelphia Eagles: 2020 NFL Draft profile

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
When will sports come back?Video

When will sports come back?

Brian Kilmeade and Harris Faulkner discuss UFC boss Dana White holding a fight on a private island and when sport might start back up

The Philadelphia Eagles finished 9-7 during the 2019 season.

The Eagles have eight picks going into the draft. The Eagles acquired two of those picks from other teams -- the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Last year, the Eagles chose offensive lineman Andre Dillard in the first round. Dillard played in 16 games last season.

Here are the Eagles’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 21 overall

Second Round, No. 53 overall

Third Round, No. 103 overall

Fourth Round, No. 127 overall

Fourth Round, No. 145 overall

Fourth Round, No. 146 overall

Fifth Round, No. 168 overall (from NE)

Sixth Round, No. 190 overall (from ATL)

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the Eagles’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Darius Slay, CB (trade with DET)

Jatavis Brown, LB (signed from LAC)

Javon Hargrave, DT (signed from PIT)

Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB (signed from LAR)

Will Parks, S (signed from DEN)

DEPARTURES

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (signed with DET)

Jordan Howard, RB (signed with MIA)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB (signed with MIA)

Malcolm Jenkins, S (signed with NO)

Nelson Agholor, WR (signed with LV)

Richard Rodgers, TE (signed with WAS)

Ronald Darby, CB (signed with WAS)

Timmy Jernigan, DT (signed with HOU)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Corey Clement, RB

Jason Peters, OL

Nigel Bradham, LB

Vinny Curry, DE

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_